Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) PT Set at €131.00 by Barclays

Barclays set a €131.00 ($154.12) price objective on Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) in a research note published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

WCH has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €123.00 ($144.71) price objective on Wacker Chemie and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Baader Bank set a €137.00 ($161.18) price objective on Wacker Chemie and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Nord/LB set a €118.00 ($138.82) price objective on Wacker Chemie and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €125.00 ($147.06) price target on Wacker Chemie and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Warburg Research set a €153.00 ($180.00) price target on Wacker Chemie and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €122.91 ($144.60).

WCH opened at €121.35 ($142.76) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.03 billion and a PE ratio of 31.89. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.08. Wacker Chemie has a 1 year low of €43.21 ($50.84) and a 1 year high of €131.55 ($154.76). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €112.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is €104.48.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, paint, and adhesive solutions.

