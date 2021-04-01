Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Price Target Raised to $50.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) had its price objective upped by Credit Suisse Group from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential downside of 8.58% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on WBA. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $41.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.22.

NASDAQ WBA traded down $0.21 on Thursday, reaching $54.69. 308,498 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,665,064. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a one year low of $33.36 and a one year high of $56.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.25 billion, a PE ratio of 109.44, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.30. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The company had revenue of $32.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBA. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6,641.7% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 809 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

