Waterloo Brewing Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BIBLF) Short Interest Up 50.0% in March

Posted by on Apr 1st, 2021

Waterloo Brewing Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BIBLF) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the February 28th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.0 days.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Waterloo Brewing in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS BIBLF remained flat at $$4.92 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.95. Waterloo Brewing has a 12 month low of $1.50 and a 12 month high of $5.50.

Waterloo Brewing Company Profile

Waterloo Brewing Ltd. engages in the production, distribution, and sale of alcohol-based products. The company produces, sells, markets, and distributes bottled, canned, and draft premium beer under the Waterloo brand name; and value beer under the Laker and Red Cap brands. It also produces, sells, and markets vodka-based coolers and ciders under the Seagram trademark; beer under the LandShark brand name; and coolers under the Margaritaville trademark.

