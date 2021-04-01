WC Walker & Associates Inc. Acquires Shares of 11,948 CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

WC Walker & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,331,000. CME Group makes up about 1.3% of WC Walker & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harding Loevner LP bought a new position in shares of CME Group during the third quarter valued at about $265,346,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 158.3% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,089,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $380,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280,576 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,346,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $609,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221,421 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,416,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $439,987,000 after purchasing an additional 843,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,635,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,025,955,000 after purchasing an additional 764,909 shares in the last quarter. 83.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CME traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $204.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,860,475. The company has a market cap of $73.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.04 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $201.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.57. CME Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $146.89 and a 52-week high of $216.75.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.94%.

In other news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total value of $319,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,704 shares in the company, valued at $7,817,952. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis Suskind sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.32, for a total transaction of $183,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $470,215.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,528,390 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of CME Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $181.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Bank of America raised shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of CME Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CME Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $138.00 to $203.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of CME Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $194.38.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

