WC Walker & Associates Inc. Buys Shares of 7,876 iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

WC Walker & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $601,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 11,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 4,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. BBR Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. BBR Partners LLC now owns 18,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,328,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA traded up $0.60 on Thursday, hitting $76.47. 719,678 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,834,047. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $50.58 and a 1-year high of $77.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.13.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

