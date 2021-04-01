WC Walker & Associates Inc. Takes $11.78 Million Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

WC Walker & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 111,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $11,777,000. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises approximately 6.8% of WC Walker & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NWK Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000.

Shares of IJR traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $109.31. 117,450 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,431,008. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $50.03 and a 52 week high of $115.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $108.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.02.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

