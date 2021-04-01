WCM Investment Management LLC Acquires 365 Shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Woodward were worth $14,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WWD. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Woodward in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Woodward during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Woodward by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Woodward by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,295 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Iron Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Woodward during the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on WWD shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Woodward from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays downgraded shares of Woodward from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Truist raised Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Woodward in a report on Sunday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.63.

In other Woodward news, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 5,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $588,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,075 shares in the company, valued at $588,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 2,099 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.68, for a total value of $240,713.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,886 shares in the company, valued at $904,366.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 213,604 shares of company stock worth $25,151,523. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Woodward stock traded up $0.58 during trading on Thursday, reaching $121.21. 7,435 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 289,340. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.51. Woodward, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.55 and a 1 year high of $127.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $118.17 and its 200 day moving average is $107.62.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $537.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.91 million. Woodward had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 15.51%. Equities analysts forecast that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $0.162 dividend. This is a positive change from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.32%.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, and motors and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

