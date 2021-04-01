WCM Investment Management LLC Acquires 4,433 Shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 257,150 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,433 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $27,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MANH. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 2,241.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,652 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,329,000 after purchasing an additional 30,300 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,791,403 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $609,140,000 after acquiring an additional 33,853 shares during the period. Columbus Circle Investors bought a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 4th quarter worth about $11,645,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 130.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,765 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 7,785 shares during the period. Finally, Accretive Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,371,000.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MANH. Zacks Investment Research lowered Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.67.

In other Manhattan Associates news, Director Deepak Raghavan sold 7,087 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.87, for a total transaction of $913,301.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,041 shares in the company, valued at $5,160,083.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Manhattan Associates stock traded up $3.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $120.99. 5,712 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 362,680. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of 93.23 and a beta of 1.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.22. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a one year low of $43.09 and a one year high of $146.50.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The software maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $147.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.02 million. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 52.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

