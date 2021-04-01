WCM Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO)

WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) by 34.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,849 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,053 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC owned about 0.10% of BridgeBio Pharma worth $10,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 43,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,106,000 after buying an additional 6,879 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,354,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,313,000 after acquiring an additional 51,111 shares during the last quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at $427,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the 4th quarter worth about $405,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 20,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 4,727 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

In other BridgeBio Pharma news, Director Randal W. Scott bought 16,000 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $62.50 per share, with a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 21,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,312,500. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian C. Stephenson purchased 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $62.50 per share, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 40.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BBIO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Saturday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised BridgeBio Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on BridgeBio Pharma from $64.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on BridgeBio Pharma from $49.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.40.

Shares of BBIO stock traded down $1.00 on Thursday, reaching $60.60. The stock had a trading volume of 20,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,059,591. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 9.85 and a current ratio of 9.85. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.64 and a 1 year high of $73.50. The stock has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.06 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.37.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $0.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.34 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 30 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include BBP-265, a small molecule stabilizer of transthyretin, or TTR, that is in an ongoing Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis-cardiomyopathy, or ATTR-CM; BBP-831, a small molecule selective FGFR1-3 inhibitor which is an ongoing Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of achondroplasia in pediatric patients; an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD; and Encaleret, a small molecule antagonist of the calcium sensing receptor, or CaSR, an ongoing phase 2 proof-of-concept clinical trial for Autosomal Dominant Hypocalcemia Type 1, or ADH1.

