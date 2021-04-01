WCM Investment Management LLC Increases Position in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN)

WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 505,936 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,392 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply were worth $20,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BECN. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 9,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 33,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 12,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Beacon Roofing Supply in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Beacon Roofing Supply in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Truist increased their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $43.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Beacon Roofing Supply presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.93.

In other news, COO C Eric Swank sold 31,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total transaction of $1,485,368.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 50,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,365,032.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Jason L. Taylor sold 3,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.21, for a total transaction of $180,222.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,804 shares in the company, valued at $468,460.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 72,520 shares of company stock worth $3,432,984. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock traded up $0.78 during trading on Thursday, hitting $53.10. The stock had a trading volume of 4,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,322. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.96 and a 12 month high of $55.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of -31.71 and a beta of 1.97.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 10.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. Analysts expect that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Beacon Roofing Supply Profile

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, and retailers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

