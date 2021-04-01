WCM Investment Management LLC Increases Position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,954 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC owned 0.10% of Charles River Laboratories International worth $12,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CRL. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 18.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,869 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 578.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 509 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 145,481 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,432,000 after acquiring an additional 29,497 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 263.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 107,264 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,880,000 after acquiring an additional 77,717 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 4.1% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 6,883 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CRL. Truist upped their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $256.00 to $324.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $259.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Argus increased their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $323.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.27.

In related news, CAO Michael Gunnar Knell sold 410 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.99, for a total value of $119,305.90. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,221,576.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Birgit Girshick sold 1,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.92, for a total transaction of $492,316.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,311,385.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 87,207 shares of company stock valued at $24,751,163 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International stock traded up $5.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $295.41. 3,622 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 318,618. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.45. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a one year low of $116.42 and a one year high of $303.79. The stock has a market cap of $14.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $285.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $254.24.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $790.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $755.98 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 22.41%. Sell-side analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

