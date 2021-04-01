WCM Investment Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR)

WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 248,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,010,000. WCM Investment Management LLC owned 0.79% of Inter Parfums as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IPAR. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Inter Parfums during the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Inter Parfums by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Inter Parfums by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Inter Parfums in the 3rd quarter valued at $231,000. 53.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Philippe Santi sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.82, for a total transaction of $177,168.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,168. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Pelayo Frederic Garcia sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total value of $175,224.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 400 shares in the company, valued at $25,032. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,900 shares of company stock worth $995,156. 44.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of IPAR stock traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $71.59. 271 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 108,568. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.46 and a 1-year high of $77.84. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.93 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.80.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $184.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.00 million. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 5.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.63%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Inter Parfums from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. BWS Financial boosted their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inter Parfums from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Inter Parfums from $55.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Inter Parfums currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.14.

About Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade New York, Lanvin, Montblanc, Paul Smith, Repetto, Rochas, S.T.

