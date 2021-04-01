Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Affimed (AFMD)

Affimed (NASDAQ: AFMD) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/30/2021 – Affimed had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $10.00 to $15.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/30/2021 – Affimed is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

3/24/2021 – Affimed had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $10.00 to $15.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/17/2021 – Affimed had its price target raised by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $9.00 to $14.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/11/2021 – Affimed had its price target raised by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $9.00 to $14.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AFMD traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.78. 1,223,763 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,950,216. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.38. The firm has a market cap of $687.18 million, a P/E ratio of -13.19 and a beta of 2.81. Affimed has a 1-year low of $1.54 and a 1-year high of $8.60.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Affimed by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 182,860 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 20,400 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Affimed during the 4th quarter valued at $244,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Affimed in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Affimed in the 4th quarter valued at $582,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Affimed in the 4th quarter valued at $1,187,000. 52.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Europe, and Germany. Its lead product candidate is AFM13, a natural killer cell (NK-cell) TandAb, which has completed Phase 2a clinical study of relapsed CD30-positive lymphoma and Phase 1b clinical study of anti-PD-1 antibody Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in patients with relapsed Hodgkin lymphoma.

