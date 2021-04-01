Weitzel Financial Services Inc. Purchases Shares of 51,663 Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Weitzel Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 51,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,653,000. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF accounts for about 2.0% of Weitzel Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHO. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,251,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $641,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 46,132.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 283,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,602,000 after acquiring an additional 282,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHO traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $51.27. 337 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,030,031. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $51.27 and a 52 week high of $51.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.40.

