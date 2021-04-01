Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Price Target to $147.00

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) had its price target lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $125.00 to $147.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

EXR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James raised Extra Space Storage from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Extra Space Storage from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Truist increased their price target on Extra Space Storage from $125.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Extra Space Storage from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Extra Space Storage from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $126.08.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

Shares of Extra Space Storage stock opened at $132.55 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $125.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.26. The company has a market capitalization of $17.50 billion, a PE ratio of 39.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. Extra Space Storage has a 52 week low of $80.86 and a 52 week high of $134.76.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.16). Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 34.54% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The business had revenue of $301.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.09 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. This is a positive change from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.97%.

In related news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 56,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.69, for a total transaction of $7,430,640.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,599,663.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 440.6% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

Featured Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.