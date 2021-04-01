Wells Fargo & Company MN Acquires 38,772 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN) by 95.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,772 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.75% of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF worth $2,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF in the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $227,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $293,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter.

PDN stock opened at $36.60 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.57. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF has a twelve month low of $21.76 and a twelve month high of $37.35.

