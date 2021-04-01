Wells Fargo & Company MN Grows Position in StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) by 257.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,877 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,294 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.07% of StepStone Group worth $2,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of StepStone Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,357,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of StepStone Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,742,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of StepStone Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,331,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of StepStone Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,850,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in StepStone Group during the third quarter worth approximately $268,000. 30.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

STEP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on StepStone Group from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of StepStone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of StepStone Group from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, UBS Group lowered StepStone Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.83.

In related news, COO Jose A. Fernandez sold 1,750,000 shares of StepStone Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total transaction of $49,560,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $252,614.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Darren M. Friedman sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total value of $5,664,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,263,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,768,783.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 3,689,443 shares of company stock valued at $104,485,026 over the last 90 days.

Shares of NASDAQ STEP opened at $35.27 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.03. StepStone Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.72 and a 52-week high of $41.00.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $96.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.29 million. As a group, research analysts expect that StepStone Group Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th.

StepStone Group Profile

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

