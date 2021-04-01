Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $2.61 Million Position in Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP)

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its stake in shares of Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 36,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,054 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Tompkins Financial were worth $2,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Tompkins Financial by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,999,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,155,000 after buying an additional 91,207 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Tompkins Financial by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 132,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,384,000 after acquiring an additional 13,934 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Tompkins Financial by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 104,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tompkins Financial by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 102,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,267,000 after purchasing an additional 5,275 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Tompkins Financial by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,846,000 after purchasing an additional 4,590 shares in the last quarter. 51.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Tompkins Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tompkins Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th.

Shares of TMP opened at $82.70 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. Tompkins Financial Co. has a one year low of $53.32 and a one year high of $92.80.

Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $76.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.83 million. Tompkins Financial had a net margin of 22.73% and a return on equity of 10.91%. Equities research analysts predict that Tompkins Financial Co. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. Tompkins Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.22%.

Tompkins Financial Company Profile

Tompkins Financial Corporation, a community-based financial services company, provides commercial and consumer banking, leasing, trust and investment management, financial planning and wealth management, and insurance services. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management.

