Wells Fargo & Company MN Lowers Stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE)

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 197,144 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,177 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II were worth $2,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,302,147 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $16,590,000 after purchasing an additional 137,333 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 166,201 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,269,000 after buying an additional 2,964 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 56.5% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 130,653 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after buying an additional 47,187 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 105,866 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after buying an additional 6,076 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 96,859 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 4,794 shares in the last quarter.

MUE opened at $13.40 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.36 and its 200-day moving average is $13.13. BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.10 and a 52-week high of $13.96.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.051 per share. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th.

