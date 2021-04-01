Wells Fargo & Company MN Trims Stock Position in Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC)

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its holdings in shares of Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 156,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,904 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Horizon Bancorp were worth $2,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 100,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 249,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,955,000 after acquiring an additional 10,573 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Horizon Bancorp by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $183,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 222.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 5,853 shares in the last quarter. 51.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Mark E. Secor sold 6,389 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.38, for a total value of $117,429.82. Also, CEO Craig M. Dwight sold 10,291 shares of Horizon Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $190,383.50. Insiders sold 124,366 shares of company stock worth $2,437,254 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

HBNC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Horizon Bancorp from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Horizon Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ HBNC opened at $18.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.52 and a 200 day moving average of $15.14. The firm has a market cap of $816.02 million, a PE ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 1.31. Horizon Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $7.93 and a one year high of $20.17.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $63.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.10 million. Horizon Bancorp had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 9.84%. On average, equities analysts predict that Horizon Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 2nd will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This is an increase from Horizon Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Horizon Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.27%.

About Horizon Bancorp

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers demand and time deposits. It also provides commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans. In addition, the company offers corporate and individual trust and agency, investment management, and real estate investment trust services; and sells various insurance products.

