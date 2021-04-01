Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and sixteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.77.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Seaport Global Securities raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. UBS Group raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th.

Shares of NYSE WFC opened at $39.07 on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $20.76 and a one year high of $41.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.52 billion, a PE ratio of 105.59, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.88.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 3.72%. The firm had revenue of $17.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is presently 9.13%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WFC. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 434,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,211,000 after purchasing an additional 41,737 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 32,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 2,559 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 123,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,906,000 after buying an additional 5,608 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 90,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after buying an additional 10,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 806,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,953,000 after buying an additional 143,477 shares in the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

