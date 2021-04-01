West Financial Advisors LLC Invests $117,000 in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 6,737 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 6,647 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,241 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 11,436 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berry Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Berry Group LLC now owns 2,278 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

MDT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.50.

Shares of Medtronic stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $118.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,669,074. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $117.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.86. The firm has a market cap of $159.42 billion, a PE ratio of 45.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $81.33 and a fifty-two week high of $120.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.54%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

