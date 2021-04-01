West Financial Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 42,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,271,000. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 2.9% of West Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VB. West Coast Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 8,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares during the period. S&T Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,168,000. Journey Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,112,000. Balentine LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3,090.9% during the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 77.6% during the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 14,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,867,000 after buying an additional 6,433 shares during the period.

VB stock traded up $1.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $215.96. 5,149 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 867,777. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $214.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $189.61. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $104.82 and a 1-year high of $223.62.

