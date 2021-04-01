Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) PT Raised to $114.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $104.00 to $114.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 28.39% from the stock’s current price.

WLK has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price (down previously from $104.00) on shares of Westlake Chemical in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Westlake Chemical from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Westlake Chemical from $92.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Westlake Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $85.00 in a report on Sunday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Westlake Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Westlake Chemical presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.79.

NYSE WLK opened at $88.79 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.14. The stock has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.40, a P/E/G ratio of 38.49 and a beta of 1.62. Westlake Chemical has a 12-month low of $34.02 and a 12-month high of $97.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Westlake Chemical had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 4.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Westlake Chemical will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Johnathan Stevan Zoeller sold 1,006 shares of Westlake Chemical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.94, for a total value of $87,461.64. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,006 shares in the company, valued at $87,461.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 16,513 shares of Westlake Chemical stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.69, for a total transaction of $1,547,102.97. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,056,589.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 92,519 shares of company stock worth $8,415,449. 73.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WLK. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,936,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 390.0% in the third quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 245,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $15,489,000 after buying an additional 195,000 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 1,279.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 104,431 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 96,859 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical in the fourth quarter worth about $5,442,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 372.4% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 58,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,673,000 after buying an additional 45,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.19% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vinyls and Olefins. The Vinyls segment provides specialty and commodity polyvinyl chloride (PVC), vinyl chloride monomers, ethylene dichloride, chlorine, caustic soda, chlorinated derivative, and ethylene products.

