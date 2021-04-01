Whitbread PLC (LON:WTB) Receives GBX 2,681.25 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Whitbread PLC (LON:WTB) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,681.25 ($35.03).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Whitbread to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from GBX 2,400 ($31.36) to GBX 4,000 ($52.26) in a research report on Thursday, March 4th.

Shares of Whitbread stock traded up GBX 67 ($0.88) on Monday, reaching GBX 3,493 ($45.64). 158,851 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 783,679. The company has a market capitalization of £7.05 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.60. Whitbread has a 52 week low of GBX 1,997 ($26.09) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,949.01 ($51.59). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3,403.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,917.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.30, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.38.

In related news, insider Richard Gillingwater acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,424 ($44.73) per share, for a total transaction of £17,120 ($22,367.39). Also, insider Adam Crozier acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 3,346 ($43.72) per share, for a total transaction of £100,380 ($131,147.11).

Whitbread PLC operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates approximately 820 hotels with 78,500 rooms under the Premier Inn and the hub by Premier Inn brand names; and restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block, Thyme, and Table Table brands.

