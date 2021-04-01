Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Raymond James

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP)‘s stock had its “strong-buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a C$8.25 target price on the stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 49.46% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on WCP. Cormark lifted their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$3.00 to C$5.25 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Tudor Pickering raised their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources to C$8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$2.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$6.64.

Shares of WCP stock opened at C$5.52 on Tuesday. Whitecap Resources has a twelve month low of C$0.87 and a twelve month high of C$6.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$4.24. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.22.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C$0.76. The firm had revenue of C$238.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$240.30 million. Research analysts predict that Whitecap Resources will post 0.3918732 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$6.19 per share, with a total value of C$61,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,413,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$14,940,406.84.

Whitecap Resources Inc acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of December 31, 2019, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 507,365 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

