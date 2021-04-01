WildBrain (OTCMKTS:WLDBF) Shares Up 7.3%

WildBrain Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WLDBF)’s share price shot up 7.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.44 and last traded at $2.42. 54,610 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 106,774 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.26.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WLDBF. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of WildBrain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of WildBrain from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of WildBrain from $2.00 to $3.40 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of WildBrain in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of WildBrain from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, WildBrain has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.51.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.63.

WildBrain Ltd. develops, produces, and distributes films and television programs worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Content Business, Television, and Consumer Products Represented. It focuses on children and family content, including animated series; and provides production services, as well as operates children's channels on YouTube.

