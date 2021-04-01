Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Forecasted to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.43 Per Share

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) – Analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Wintrust Financial in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $1.43 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.42. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Wintrust Financial’s FY2021 earnings at $5.30 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.55 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.33 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on WTFC. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $78.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Wintrust Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.70.

Shares of WTFC opened at $75.80 on Wednesday. Wintrust Financial has a twelve month low of $29.21 and a twelve month high of $87.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.22. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 7.63%. The business had revenue of $417.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.18 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.44 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is an increase from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.56%.

In other Wintrust Financial news, EVP Kathleen M. Boege sold 7,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.90, for a total transaction of $587,414.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,583,132.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allstate Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 26,302 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 30,095 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after acquiring an additional 6,938 shares in the last quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $331,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 267.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 106,849 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,279,000 after acquiring an additional 77,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Full18 Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,585,000. 88.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

