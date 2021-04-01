Wlliam Hindmarsh Sells 849,398 Shares of Best of the Best PLC (LON:BOTB) Stock

Best of the Best PLC (LON:BOTB) insider Wlliam Hindmarsh sold 849,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,400 ($31.36), for a total transaction of £20,385,552 ($26,633,854.19).

Shares of BOTB opened at GBX 2,720 ($35.54) on Thursday. Best of the Best PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 380 ($4.96) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,600 ($47.03). The stock has a market cap of £255.19 million and a P/E ratio of 33.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,840.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,950.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 21st were paid a dividend of GBX 40 ($0.52) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.74%. This is a boost from Best of the Best’s previous dividend of $20.00. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st. Best of the Best’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.04%.

Best of the Best PLC engages in the competition operations in the United Kingdom. The company operates weekly competitions to win luxury cars online, as well as through retail sites within airports and at shopping centers. It also operates competitions, which include prizes, such as motorbikes, watches, luxury gadgets, technology, holidays, and other items.

