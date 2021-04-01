Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC (OTCMKTS:MRWSF) Short Interest Down 24.3% in March

Posted by on Apr 1st, 2021

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC (OTCMKTS:MRWSF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,221,100 shares, a decline of 24.3% from the February 28th total of 1,613,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 22.4 days.

Shares of MRWSF remained flat at $$2.48 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 22 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,754. Wm Morrison Supermarkets has a 1 year low of $2.02 and a 1 year high of $2.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.35.

About Wm Morrison Supermarkets

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC operates retail supermarket stores under the Morrisons brand name in the United Kingdom. The company engages in the in-store and online grocery retailing activities. It also supplies eggs; manufactures and distributes fresh food, and morning goods and bread; prepares and supplies seafood; processes fresh meat; invests in, develops, and maintains properties; and offers insurance, leasing, technical testing and analysis, and property partnership services, as well as holds pharmaceutical license.

