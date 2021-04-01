Woodside Petroleum (OTCMKTS:WOPEY) & Torchlight Energy Resources (NASDAQ:TRCH) Head-To-Head Review

Woodside Petroleum (OTCMKTS:WOPEY) and Torchlight Energy Resources (NASDAQ:TRCH) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Woodside Petroleum and Torchlight Energy Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Woodside Petroleum 0 1 2 0 2.67 Torchlight Energy Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Woodside Petroleum and Torchlight Energy Resources’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Woodside Petroleum $4.87 billion 3.60 $343.00 million N/A N/A Torchlight Energy Resources $750,000.00 354.57 -$9.84 million N/A N/A

Woodside Petroleum has higher revenue and earnings than Torchlight Energy Resources.

Profitability

This table compares Woodside Petroleum and Torchlight Energy Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Woodside Petroleum N/A N/A N/A Torchlight Energy Resources -4,346.59% -77.14% -32.40%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Woodside Petroleum shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.3% of Torchlight Energy Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 17.5% of Torchlight Energy Resources shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Woodside Petroleum has a beta of 1.48, suggesting that its stock price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Torchlight Energy Resources has a beta of 2.6, suggesting that its stock price is 160% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Woodside Petroleum beats Torchlight Energy Resources on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Woodside Petroleum

Woodside Petroleum Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, marketing, and sale of hydrocarbons in Oceania, Asia, Canada, Africa, and internationally. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline natural gas, condensate, liquefied petroleum gas, and crude oil. It holds interests in the Greater Browse, Greater Sunrise, Greater Pluto, Greater Exmouth, North West Shelf, Wheatstone, Canada, Senegal, Greater Scarborough, and Myanmar projects. Woodside Petroleum Ltd was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Perth, Australia.

About Torchlight Energy Resources

Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and/or development of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, it had interests in four oil and gas projects, including the Orogrande project in Hudspeth County, Texas; Hazel project in Sterling, Tom Green, and Irion Counties, Texas; Winkler project in Winkler County, Texas; and Hunton wells in partnership with Husky Ventures in central Oklahoma. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

