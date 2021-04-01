Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) Shares Gap Up to $13.77

Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $13.77, but opened at $14.56. Workhorse Group shares last traded at $14.52, with a volume of 52,466 shares changing hands.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Colliers Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Workhorse Group in a report on Monday, March 8th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Workhorse Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Workhorse Group from an “e+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer cut Workhorse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their price target on Workhorse Group from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.88.
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.33. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.44, a PEG ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 2.80.
In related news, COO Robert Harry Willison sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $4,500,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 178,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,352,150. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Duane Hughes sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $5,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 320,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,282,465. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 567,854 shares of company stock worth $15,916,339. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workhorse Group during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 271.4% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workhorse Group in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workhorse Group in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. 21.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Workhorse Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:WKHS)
Workhorse Group Inc, a technology company, designs, manufactures, builds, and sells battery-electric vehicles and aircraft in the United States. The company also develops cloud-based and real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency.
