Wownero Hits 24 Hour Volume of $4,593.00 (WOW)

Wownero (CURRENCY:WOW) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 1st. One Wownero coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0739 or 0.00000125 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wownero has a market capitalization of $2.63 million and $4,593.00 worth of Wownero was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Wownero has traded up 15.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001692 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.31 or 0.00064773 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000957 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 49.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $236.75 or 0.00400329 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.44 or 0.00051472 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.91 or 0.00020134 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001692 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00006813 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $380.75 or 0.00643828 BTC.

Wownero is a coin. It was first traded on April 1st, 2018. Wownero’s total supply is 35,593,128 coins. The official website for Wownero is wownero.org . Wownero’s official Twitter account is @W0wn3r0 and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wownero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wownero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wownero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

