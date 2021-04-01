WPP plc (LON:WPP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

WPP plc (LON:WPP) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 955.91 ($12.49).

A number of brokerages recently commented on WPP. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,030 ($13.46) price target on shares of WPP in a research report on Friday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,150 ($15.02) price target on shares of WPP in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on WPP from GBX 885 ($11.56) to GBX 925 ($12.09) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on WPP from GBX 800 ($10.45) to GBX 1,000 ($13.07) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

In other news, insider Thomas Ilube purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 907 ($11.85) per share, with a total value of £9,070 ($11,850.01). Also, insider John Rogers sold 79,515 shares of WPP stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 911 ($11.90), for a total value of £724,381.65 ($946,409.26).

Shares of LON WPP traded up GBX 13.40 ($0.18) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 934 ($12.20). The company had a trading volume of 1,627,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,087,462. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 304.87, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.04. WPP has a one year low of GBX 481.30 ($6.29) and a one year high of GBX 950.29 ($12.42). The firm has a market cap of £11.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 885.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 766.02.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 14 ($0.18) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.54%. This is a positive change from WPP’s previous dividend of $10.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. WPP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.09%.

WPP Company Profile

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

