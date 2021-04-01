XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (NYSE:XFLT) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (NYSE:XFLT) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,700 shares, a drop of 39.4% from the February 28th total of 96,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 168,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of NYSE:XFLT traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.12. 117,331 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,189. XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust has a fifty-two week low of $4.15 and a fifty-two week high of $9.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.69.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.073 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.61%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $191,000. DCM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $125,000. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 5,854 shares during the last quarter.

