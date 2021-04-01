XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (NYSE:XFLT) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Posted by on Apr 1st, 2021

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (NYSE:XFLT) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,700 shares, a drop of 39.4% from the February 28th total of 96,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 168,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of NYSE:XFLT traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.12. 117,331 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,189. XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust has a fifty-two week low of $4.15 and a fifty-two week high of $9.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.69.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.073 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.61%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $191,000. DCM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $125,000. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 5,854 shares during the last quarter.

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust Company Profile

There is no company description available for XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust.

Read More: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You

Receive News & Ratings for XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit