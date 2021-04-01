Xend Finance (XEND) Market Capitalization Reaches $27.74 Million

Xend Finance (CURRENCY:XEND) traded 11.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 1st. One Xend Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.67 or 0.00002792 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Xend Finance has a total market capitalization of $27.74 million and $4.69 million worth of Xend Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Xend Finance has traded up 48.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001668 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.93 or 0.00063295 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000963 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $193.10 or 0.00322199 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00007096 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.12 or 0.00088635 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $439.78 or 0.00733788 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.79 or 0.00048039 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.68 or 0.00029491 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Xend Finance Profile

Xend Finance’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,578,249 coins. Xend Finance’s official Twitter account is @xendfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Xend Finance is a decentralized Credit Union protocol built to optimize, improve and add value to the core operations of credit unions globally. Xend Finance is decentralizing savings, lending, borrowing and investment operations of credit unions. “

Xend Finance Coin Trading

