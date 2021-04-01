Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.57.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $12.50 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. B. Riley lowered Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Raymond James raised Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th.

In other news, insider Atish Shah sold 4,620 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $97,020.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 155,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,271,422. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Barry A. N. Bloom sold 18,499 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.23, for a total value of $300,238.77. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,135 shares in the company, valued at $927,301.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 114,404 shares of company stock worth $2,082,820. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XHR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,528,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $327,230,000 after buying an additional 1,863,732 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth $23,879,000. Long Pond Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth $9,300,000. Adelante Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 56.1% during the 3rd quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC now owns 1,763,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,486,000 after buying an additional 633,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth $5,139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

XHR traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $19.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 433,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 596,142. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $6.14 and a 52 week high of $21.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.06 and its 200-day moving average is $14.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 6.23 and a current ratio of 6.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of -20.53 and a beta of 1.04.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.52. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 6.41% and a negative net margin of 13.99%. The business had revenue of $75.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 73.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 37 hotels comprising 10,749 rooms across 16 states.

