Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER) Insider Geir Skaaden Sells 10,000 Shares

Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER) insider Geir Skaaden sold 10,000 shares of Xperi stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.77, for a total transaction of $217,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 203,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,426,363.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

XPER stock opened at $21.77 on Thursday. Xperi Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $11.03 and a 1-year high of $25.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 7.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.53 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.39.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.17). Xperi had a negative net margin of 8.65% and a positive return on equity of 18.37%. The company had revenue of $433.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.88 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Xperi Holding Co. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. Xperi’s payout ratio is 7.81%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Xperi by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,109,596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $336,691,000 after buying an additional 442,591 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Xperi during the 4th quarter worth $32,848,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Xperi by 72.3% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,050,398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,953,000 after buying an additional 440,922 shares in the last quarter. Minot Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Xperi during the 4th quarter worth $21,181,000. Finally, TSP Capital Management Group LLC boosted its position in Xperi by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 815,009 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,034,000 after purchasing an additional 44,967 shares in the last quarter. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on XPER. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Xperi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Xperi in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Xperi from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.80.

About Xperi

Xperi Holding Corporation invents, develops, and delivers various technologies worldwide. Its technologies that enable extraordinary experiences are integrated into consumer devices, media platforms, and semiconductors. The company provides its technologies under the DTS, HD Radio, IMAX Enhanced, Invensas, TiVo, and Perceive brands.

