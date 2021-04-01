Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) Short Interest Up 61.4% in March

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, an increase of 61.4% from the February 28th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Several equities research analysts have commented on YARIY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a report on Friday, March 26th. Nordea Equity Research lowered shares of Yara International ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Pareto Securities lowered shares of Yara International ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yara International ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Yara International ASA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

YARIY stock opened at $26.13 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Yara International ASA has a 52-week low of $14.94 and a 52-week high of $26.36. The firm has a market cap of $14.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.60 and a beta of 0.97.

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. Yara International ASA had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Yara International ASA will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yara International ASA Company Profile

Yara International ASA provides environmental and industrial solutions in Norway and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sales & Marketing, New Business, and Production. The Sales & Marketing segment offers nitrogen-based fertilizers, including urea, urea ammonium nitrate, calcium ammonium nitrate, ammonium nitrate, calcium nitrate, and compound fertilizers that contain plant nutrients, such as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium, as well as foliar and fertigation solutions through micronutrients.

