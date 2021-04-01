Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) & Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Head-To-Head Analysis

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) and Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Yum China has a beta of 0.87, suggesting that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Texas Roadhouse has a beta of 1, suggesting that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

81.6% of Yum China shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.7% of Texas Roadhouse shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Yum China shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.2% of Texas Roadhouse shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Yum China and Texas Roadhouse’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yum China 6.33% 16.35% 7.65% Texas Roadhouse 2.19% 5.97% 2.60%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Yum China and Texas Roadhouse, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yum China 0 1 6 1 3.00 Texas Roadhouse 1 15 6 1 2.30

Yum China currently has a consensus price target of $61.23, indicating a potential upside of 3.42%. Texas Roadhouse has a consensus price target of $79.09, indicating a potential downside of 17.57%. Given Yum China’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Yum China is more favorable than Texas Roadhouse.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Yum China and Texas Roadhouse’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yum China $8.78 billion 2.84 $713.00 million $1.88 31.49 Texas Roadhouse $2.76 billion 2.42 $174.45 million $2.46 39.00

Yum China has higher revenue and earnings than Texas Roadhouse. Yum China is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Texas Roadhouse, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Yum China beats Texas Roadhouse on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc. owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories. The company also provides online food delivery services. It operates franchise restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Little Sheep, East Dawning, and COFFii & JOY names. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 10,506 restaurants in approximately 1,500 cities. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has strategic agreements with China Petrochemical Corporation and with China National Petroleum Corporation to collaborate on the development of franchise restaurants at gas stations. Yum China Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 514 domestic restaurants and 97 franchise restaurants. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

