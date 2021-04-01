Zacks: Analysts Anticipate ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) to Announce -$0.17 EPS

Equities research analysts expect ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) to post earnings per share of ($0.17) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for ADMA Biologics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.18) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.16). ADMA Biologics reported earnings per share of ($0.26) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 34.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that ADMA Biologics will report full year earnings of ($0.60) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.69) to ($0.49). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.31) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.37) to ($0.25). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover ADMA Biologics.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03). ADMA Biologics had a negative net margin of 166.01% and a negative return on equity of 98.83%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of ADMA Biologics from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 4th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of ADMA Biologics in a report on Friday, March 26th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of ADMA Biologics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ADMA Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.40.

NASDAQ ADMA traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,828,368. The company has a current ratio of 8.47, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 1.84. ADMA Biologics has a 12 month low of $1.57 and a 12 month high of $4.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.20.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADMA. Magnetar Financial LLC increased its position in ADMA Biologics by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 559,512 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 199,531 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in ADMA Biologics by 135.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 335,558 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 193,338 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in ADMA Biologics by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 627,931 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 151,218 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in ADMA Biologics by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 731,723 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 144,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in ADMA Biologics by 590.7% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 122,301 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 104,595 shares in the last quarter. 48.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ADMA Biologics Company Profile

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical and specialty immunoglobulin company, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States. It offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB, which is indicated for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

