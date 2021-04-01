Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.74 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) to post sales of $3.74 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Aptiv’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.59 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.93 billion. Aptiv posted sales of $3.23 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aptiv will report full-year sales of $15.59 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $15.20 billion to $15.94 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $17.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.67 billion to $17.92 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Aptiv.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 13.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on APTV shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Aptiv from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Aptiv from $168.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Aptiv in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “underweight” rating and a $119.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Aptiv from $110.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.64.

In related news, SVP Vos Glen W. De sold 2,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.23, for a total transaction of $300,648.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,729,931. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in Aptiv by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 771,053 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $100,460,000 after buying an additional 63,896 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Aptiv by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 600,919 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $78,294,000 after buying an additional 139,582 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund grew its stake in Aptiv by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 9,929 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Aptiv by 48.3% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 121,151 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $15,785,000 after buying an additional 39,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Aptiv in the fourth quarter worth $1,303,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:APTV traded up $2.84 during trading on Thursday, reaching $140.74. 1,854,217 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,990,121. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.84. Aptiv has a 12-month low of $43.04 and a 12-month high of $160.14. The firm has a market cap of $38.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 2.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $148.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.57.

Aptiv

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

