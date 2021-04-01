Zacks: Analysts Anticipate KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.74 Billion

Analysts predict that KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) will announce sales of $1.74 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for KLA’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.75 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.74 billion. KLA reported sales of $1.42 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that KLA will report full-year sales of $6.68 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.66 billion to $6.70 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $7.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.01 billion to $7.37 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover KLA.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.05. KLA had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 65.49%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on KLA from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp upped their price objective on KLA from $293.00 to $339.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of KLA in a report on Friday, February 5th. Cowen lifted their target price on KLA from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on KLA from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.50.

In other news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 1,287 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.90, for a total transaction of $387,258.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,684,739.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 4,216 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.60, for a total value of $1,271,545.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,194,849.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in KLA by 390.6% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in KLA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in KLA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of KLA by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC traded up $16.89 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $347.29. 1,872,132 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,391,441. The firm has a market cap of $53.51 billion, a PE ratio of 42.25, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $309.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $259.30. KLA has a 12 month low of $125.56 and a 12 month high of $347.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.72.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.78%.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

