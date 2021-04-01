Zacks: Analysts Anticipate RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.20 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) to post $1.20 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for RPM International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.22 billion and the lowest is $1.19 billion. RPM International posted sales of $1.17 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 7th.

On average, analysts expect that RPM International will report full-year sales of $5.97 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.87 billion to $6.04 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $6.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.07 billion to $6.25 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover RPM International.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.06. RPM International had a return on equity of 35.72% and a net margin of 7.50%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RPM. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on RPM International from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered RPM International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Vertical Research upgraded RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered RPM International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $102.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.50.

In other news, SVP Edward W. Moore sold 8,811 shares of RPM International stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.68, for a total transaction of $763,737.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Russell L. Gordon sold 9,668 shares of RPM International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.89, for a total value of $820,716.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,828,305.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in RPM International by 65.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 304 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in RPM International by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of RPM International by 6.9% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 2,078 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond boosted its holdings in RPM International by 2.0% in the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 7,856 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. boosted its holdings in RPM International by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 6,376 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RPM traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $92.40. 4,693 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 626,848. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.83. RPM International has a 1-year low of $55.85 and a 1-year high of $98.35. The firm has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.79, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. RPM International’s payout ratio is 49.51%.

RPM International Company Profile

RPM International, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of coatings, sealants, building materials, and related services. It operates through the following business segments: Industrial, Consumer, and Specialty. The Industrial segment is the maintenance and protection products for roofing and waterproofing systems, flooring, passive fire protection, corrosion control, high-performance sealing and bonding solutions, infrastructure rehabilitation and repair, and other construction chemicals.

Earnings History and Estimates for RPM International (NYSE:RPM)

