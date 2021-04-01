Zacks: Analysts Expect Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $297.76 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) will report $297.76 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Dolby Laboratories’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $294.96 million to $300.11 million. Dolby Laboratories reported sales of $351.82 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories will report full-year sales of $1.26 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.28 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.38 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Dolby Laboratories.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.62. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 19.91%. The firm had revenue of $389.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.33 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

DLB has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. B. Riley lifted their price target on Dolby Laboratories from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Barrington Research lowered Dolby Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.75.

Shares of NYSE DLB traded up $3.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $102.06. 12,235 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 491,679. Dolby Laboratories has a 52 week low of $50.38 and a 52 week high of $101.53. The company has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.23, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $97.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.93.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is 38.26%.

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 34,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total value of $3,200,451.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Todd Pendleton sold 14,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.08, for a total value of $1,361,243.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 110,997 shares of company stock valued at $10,187,075 in the last quarter. 37.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DLB. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 69.2% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 269 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 534 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dolby Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Dolby Laboratories by 497.4% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 693 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.58% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratoties, Inc designs and manufactures audio and imaging products for the cinema, television, broadcast, and entertainment industries. Its products include Cinema Imaging, Cinema Audio, Dolby Conference Phone, Dolby Voice Room, and Other Products. The company was founded by Ray Milton Dolby in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

