Zacks: Analysts Expect GP Strategies Co. (NYSE:GPX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $113.66 Million

Equities research analysts expect that GP Strategies Co. (NYSE:GPX) will announce sales of $113.66 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for GP Strategies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $112.25 million to $115.00 million. GP Strategies reported sales of $128.28 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that GP Strategies will report full year sales of $499.06 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $490.00 million to $508.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $517.12 million, with estimates ranging from $514.98 million to $519.25 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover GP Strategies.

GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.18. GP Strategies had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 4.15%. The firm had revenue of $123.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.32 million.

GPX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of GP Strategies from $15.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, March 12th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of GP Strategies from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of GP Strategies from $15.00 to $17.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GP Strategies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, GP Strategies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.56.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in GP Strategies by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 22,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of GP Strategies by 296.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in GP Strategies by 503.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,408 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in GP Strategies by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 2,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in GP Strategies by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 37,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 3,385 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.90% of the company’s stock.

GP Strategies stock opened at $17.45 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.17. GP Strategies has a twelve month low of $5.20 and a twelve month high of $18.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $302.74 million, a PE ratio of 37.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.58.

GP Strategies Company Profile

GP Strategies Corporation provides performance improvement and learning solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Workforce Excellence and Business Transformation Services. The Workforce Excellence segment offers managed learning services, including strategic learning and development consulting; digital learning content design and development solutions; and a suite of learning operations services, such as managed facilitation and delivery, managed training administration and logistics, help desk support, and event and vendor management.

