Zacks: Analysts Expect ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $16.92 Million

Equities analysts predict that ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) will announce sales of $16.92 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for ImmunoGen’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $10.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $22.64 million. ImmunoGen posted sales of $13.29 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ImmunoGen will report full year sales of $68.65 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $67.00 million to $71.08 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $86.07 million, with estimates ranging from $39.07 million to $116.94 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover ImmunoGen.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $85.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.61 million.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered ImmunoGen from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ImmunoGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on ImmunoGen from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on ImmunoGen from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

Shares of ImmunoGen stock opened at $8.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.76 and a beta of 1.65. ImmunoGen has a 12 month low of $3.06 and a 12 month high of $10.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.71.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IMGN. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in ImmunoGen by 158.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,646,239 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,968,000 after acquiring an additional 2,850,590 shares in the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ImmunoGen in the fourth quarter worth about $16,473,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in ImmunoGen by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,156,582 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $97,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423,482 shares in the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new stake in ImmunoGen in the fourth quarter worth about $3,969,000. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ImmunoGen in the fourth quarter worth about $3,870,000. 72.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ImmunoGen

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. Its product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and IMGN632, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating AML and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

