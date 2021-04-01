Zacks: Analysts Expect Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.85 Billion

Analysts forecast that Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) will announce sales of $2.85 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sunoco’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.42 billion and the lowest is $2.46 billion. Sunoco reported sales of $3.27 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 12.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Sunoco will report full year sales of $12.83 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.79 billion to $15.78 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $13.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.11 billion to $15.90 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Sunoco.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.04). Sunoco had a return on equity of 22.04% and a net margin of 1.73%. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SUN. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Sunoco in a report on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sunoco from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sunoco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Sunoco from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Sunoco from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.70.

NYSE:SUN traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $32.44. The stock had a trading volume of 336,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,395. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 1.87. Sunoco has a 52 week low of $14.15 and a 52 week high of $33.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.04.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a $0.8255 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 145.37%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SUN. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Sunoco by 1.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 124,749 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,043,000 after acquiring an additional 2,147 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Sunoco by 6.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,891 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in shares of Sunoco by 37.1% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 25,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 2.3% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 117,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,874,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 153.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,404 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 17,204 shares during the last quarter. 24.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sunoco Company Profile

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution and retailing of motor fuels in the United States. It operates through two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and major oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations.

