Zacks: Analysts Expect The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $442.56 Million

Posted by on Apr 1st, 2021

Equities research analysts expect The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) to report sales of $442.56 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have provided estimates for The Wendy’s’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $428.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $452.80 million. The Wendy’s reported sales of $404.96 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that The Wendy’s will report full year sales of $1.80 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.77 billion to $1.84 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.82 billion to $1.91 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover The Wendy’s.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $474.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.59 million. The Wendy’s had a return on equity of 21.11% and a net margin of 6.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WEN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded The Wendy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. TheStreet downgraded The Wendy’s from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Cleveland Research initiated coverage on The Wendy’s in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on The Wendy’s from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on The Wendy’s in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.21.

In other news, insider E.J. Wunsch bought 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.98 per share, with a total value of $142,350.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 80,477 shares in the company, valued at $1,527,453.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 20.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in The Wendy’s by 52.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 82,113 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 28,295 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in The Wendy’s by 1.4% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 429,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,565,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in The Wendy’s during the third quarter valued at about $84,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in The Wendy’s by 30.2% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 24,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in The Wendy’s by 1.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,760,554 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $61,547,000 after acquiring an additional 38,775 shares during the period. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ WEN traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $20.74. 2,327,485 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,309,048. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.77. The firm has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.21, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.05. The Wendy’s has a twelve month low of $12.34 and a twelve month high of $24.91.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is an increase from The Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. The Wendy’s’s payout ratio is 61.02%.

The Wendy’s Company Profile

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

Read More: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Wendy’s (WEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for The Wendy`s (NASDAQ:WEN)

Receive News & Ratings for The Wendy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Wendy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit