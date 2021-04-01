Zacks: Analysts Expect The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $442.56 Million

Equities research analysts expect The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) to report sales of $442.56 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have provided estimates for The Wendy’s’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $428.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $452.80 million. The Wendy’s reported sales of $404.96 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that The Wendy’s will report full year sales of $1.80 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.77 billion to $1.84 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.82 billion to $1.91 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover The Wendy’s.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $474.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.59 million. The Wendy’s had a return on equity of 21.11% and a net margin of 6.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WEN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded The Wendy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. TheStreet downgraded The Wendy’s from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Cleveland Research initiated coverage on The Wendy’s in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on The Wendy’s from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on The Wendy’s in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.21.

In other news, insider E.J. Wunsch bought 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.98 per share, with a total value of $142,350.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 80,477 shares in the company, valued at $1,527,453.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 20.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in The Wendy’s by 52.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 82,113 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 28,295 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in The Wendy’s by 1.4% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 429,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,565,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in The Wendy’s during the third quarter valued at about $84,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in The Wendy’s by 30.2% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 24,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in The Wendy’s by 1.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,760,554 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $61,547,000 after acquiring an additional 38,775 shares during the period. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ WEN traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $20.74. 2,327,485 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,309,048. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.77. The firm has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.21, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.05. The Wendy’s has a twelve month low of $12.34 and a twelve month high of $24.91.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is an increase from The Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. The Wendy’s’s payout ratio is 61.02%.

The Wendy’s Company Profile

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

