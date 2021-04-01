Zacks: Analysts Expect UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.33 Million

Posted by on Apr 1st, 2021

Equities research analysts forecast that UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) will announce $8.33 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for UroGen Pharma’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $11.50 million. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that UroGen Pharma will report full year sales of $52.75 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $31.00 million to $63.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $113.31 million, with estimates ranging from $67.30 million to $181.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow UroGen Pharma.

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($1.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.37) by ($0.01).

URGN has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised UroGen Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UroGen Pharma in a report on Tuesday, March 16th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of UroGen Pharma during the fourth quarter worth about $1,839,000. Horton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of UroGen Pharma by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Horton Capital Management LLC now owns 390,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,036,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of UroGen Pharma by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 32,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 3,919 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UroGen Pharma by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of UroGen Pharma during the fourth quarter worth about $103,000. 71.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UroGen Pharma stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,729. UroGen Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $16.34 and a fifty-two week high of $30.89. The company has a market cap of $410.21 million, a P/E ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.04.

UroGen Pharma Company Profile

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing solutions for specialty cancers and urologic diseases. The company's lead product candidates are UGN-101 and UGN-102, which are designed to ablate tumors by non-surgical means and to treat several forms of non-muscle invasive urothelial cancer that include low-grade upper tract urothelial carcinoma and low-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer.

Recommended Story: What are earnings reports?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on UroGen Pharma (URGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN)

Receive News & Ratings for UroGen Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UroGen Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit