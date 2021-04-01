Zacks: Analysts Expect UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.33 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) will announce $8.33 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for UroGen Pharma’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $11.50 million. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that UroGen Pharma will report full year sales of $52.75 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $31.00 million to $63.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $113.31 million, with estimates ranging from $67.30 million to $181.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow UroGen Pharma.

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($1.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.37) by ($0.01).

URGN has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised UroGen Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UroGen Pharma in a report on Tuesday, March 16th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of UroGen Pharma during the fourth quarter worth about $1,839,000. Horton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of UroGen Pharma by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Horton Capital Management LLC now owns 390,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,036,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of UroGen Pharma by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 32,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 3,919 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UroGen Pharma by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of UroGen Pharma during the fourth quarter worth about $103,000. 71.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UroGen Pharma stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,729. UroGen Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $16.34 and a fifty-two week high of $30.89. The company has a market cap of $410.21 million, a P/E ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.04.

UroGen Pharma Company Profile

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing solutions for specialty cancers and urologic diseases. The company's lead product candidates are UGN-101 and UGN-102, which are designed to ablate tumors by non-surgical means and to treat several forms of non-muscle invasive urothelial cancer that include low-grade upper tract urothelial carcinoma and low-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer.

